FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File photo

MUMBAI Indian banks had stressed loans of 9.64 trillion rupees ($147.33 billion) as of end-December, Santosh Gangwar, minister of state for finance, told lawmakers on Friday.

As of end-September, the banks' total stressed loans were 8.97 trillion rupees, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India.

Stressed loans include bad loans and restructured or rolled over loans.

($1 = 65.4300 Indian rupees)

