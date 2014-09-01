BRIEF-Lakshmi Vilas Bank March qtr profit up about 6 pct
* March quarter net profit 521.6 million rupees versus 490.7 million rupees last year
MUMBAI, Sept 1 Indian banks can now issue Tier 2 capital with a minimum original maturity of 5 years as against 10 years previously, the central bank said in a notification on Monday, amending some guidelines on Basel III implementation in India.
The Reserve Bank of India said banks can now issue additional Tier 1 capital to retail investors subject to board approval. The RBI also said call options on the additional Tier 1 debt will now be permissible at 5 years versus 10 years earlier.
The revised guidelines will be effective immediately, the notification said. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Toby Chopra)
MUMBAI, April 26 The initial public offering of exchange operator NSE Ltd will "take some time" after the company disclosed potential instances of unfair access by some brokers to its servers, the new chairman of India's capital markets regulator said on Wednesday.