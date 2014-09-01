MUMBAI, Sept 1 Indian banks can now issue Tier 2 capital with a minimum original maturity of 5 years as against 10 years previously, the central bank said in a notification on Monday, amending some guidelines on Basel III implementation in India.

The Reserve Bank of India said banks can now issue additional Tier 1 capital to retail investors subject to board approval. The RBI also said call options on the additional Tier 1 debt will now be permissible at 5 years versus 10 years earlier.

The revised guidelines will be effective immediately, the notification said. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Toby Chopra)