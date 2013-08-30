* Spike in local yields threatens to erase bank profits
* RBI steps in to mitigate mark-to-market pain
* Lenders still hurting from corporate bond holdings
By Manju Dalal
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (IFR) - Indian banks are staring at losses
in their bond portfolios that may completely wipe out their
profits elsewhere, according to ratings agencies. The situation
is so severe, that it prompted the Reserve Bank of India to
change the rules on how they account for bonds they hold to
mitigate the pain.
On August 20, the regulator decided to allow the country's
lenders to account for up to 24.5% of the government bonds they
hold on a discounted cashflow basis instead of marking them to
market.
RBI gave additional relief to banks by permitting that they
transfer their bonds eligible for the statutory liquidity
requirements to held-to-maturity. Lenders were given the option
of valuing these securities at the yield on July 15 2013 when
they transfer them to the held-to-maturity basket.
The move came after the yield on the 10-year government
benchmark had risen from 7.45% at the end of June to a high of
9.23% on August 19 - its highest since 2008. At the peak, that
would have resulted in a loss of almost 12% on the market value
of these securities.
"The magnitude of the mark-to-market losses at 9.20% [yield
for the] Government-securities would have been 80% or higher (of
the quarterly profit before tax) for a large number of banks,"
said Indian rating agency Icra.
The move may have saved lenders from recognising present
value losses on their bond holdings amounting to
Rs250bn-Rs300bn, based on Icra's calculations.
"Such a large quantum of losses could have
led to several banks reporting losses in the second quarter of
2013-14 and this in turn could have worsened the prevailing
negative sentiment," Icra said in its report.
GOVERNMENT RELIEF
The regulator has allowed banks to maintain securities in
the held-to-maturity category to the extent of 24.5% of net
demand and time liabilities.
The government a few months ago had asked banks to bring
that number down to 23% by March 31, 2014, but has back-tracked
the decision amid the potential losses.
It has also allowed the amortisation of mark-to-market
losses equally over the remaining three quarters of the current
financial year ending March 2014.
However, while the central bank may have mitigated the
losses on government bond portfolios, banks are still dealing
with large mark-downs on their corporate bond holdings, which
are not included in RBI's relief measures.
Icra has estimated that Indian banks' investment portfolios
stood at around Rs25trn (or 27% of total assets) as of June 30.
Analysts estimate that around 15%-16% of those investments are
in corporate bonds.
That suggests that some Rs4trn of assets are still showing
mark-to-market losses of more than 10%, considering that
corporate bonds closely track benchmark yields.
The 10-year government benchmark retreated slightly last
week, but remained elevated at 8.816% on August 30.
As a result, some banks have been unloading their holdings
of corporate bonds when possible, with traders reporting heavy
selling again last week.
TAX-FREE ENTHUSIASM
Amid the recent rate volatility, the only area that has been
active in the local corporate bond market has been tax-free
bonds.
Even as bond losses piled up and yields spiked in India,
investors - mostly banks - bought over Rs45bn of local tax-free
bonds from state-owned Indian entities recently.
With four transactions wrapped within 10 days, the unusual
success of these private placements is being attributed to
"window dressing" by investors trying to mitigate mark-to-market
losses on their bond portfolios. If they cannot unload the bonds
that are dropping in price, they can at least show better
returns with new, more valuable ones.
The key for the sudden demand is a feature particular to the
way the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of
India (Fimmda) accounts for tax-free bonds. The regulator
requires investors to calculate the equivalent taxable coupon,
and that is how it goes into the overall portfolio return
calculation.
That means that a 15-year tax-free bond with a coupon of
8.46%, considering a tax rate of 33%, will be booked with a
return of around 12.6%, a big spread over corresponding 15-year
government bonds at 9.10% or top-rated corporate bonds at 9.75%.
So far, three state-owned entities - Indian Infrastructure
Finance Co, Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp
have raised around Rs45bn from four private placements of
tax-free bonds.
REC has announced plans to raise another Rs35bn from a
public issue of tax-free bonds opening on August 30, while
National Housing Bank and Housing and Urban Development Corp are
also in market with tax-free sales.
India has allowed 13 state-owned entities to raise Rs480bn
via tax-free bonds this fiscal year ending March 2014. Nearly
70% of that quota is to come from public issues.
(Reporting By Manju Dalal; editing by Christopher Langner and
Steve Garton)