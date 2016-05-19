(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG May 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's new
banking wannabes face a long road to profitability.
Conglomerates, telecom operators and a fast-growing local
startup backed by China's Alibaba are getting ready to
launch small deposit-taking institutions. It is part of a wider
shakeup of India's state-dominated banking system. Yet tight
regulation and fierce competition mean returns will be elusive.
The so-called "payment banks" are part of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's push to broaden access to finance in a country
where almost half the adult population still does not have an
active bank account. Last year, the Reserve Bank of India
granted preliminary approval to 11 applicants including Reliance
Industries, the oil-to-retail conglomerate backed by
India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and companies linked to
telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Ideal Cellular
, and Vodafone.
The idea is that these new institutions will make it easier
for poorer Indians to pay bills, transfer money to their
relatives, buy insurance and even save for their retirement.
Payment banks can accept deposits worth up to 100,000 rupees
($1,501) per customer and issue debit cards. However, they are
not allowed to lend. Instead, they must invest 75 percent of
deposits in short-term government bonds and provide a physical
network of access points, one quarter of which must be in rural
areas.
This low risk profile will limit initial returns. Indian
government bonds now yield barely 7 percent. If new entrants
match the 5.5 percent deposit rate offered by big state lenders,
their net interest margin would be less than 1.5 percent. That's
less than half the margin made by India's largest private sector
bank ICICI in the fiscal year to the end of March.
Though transaction fees will bring in extra revenue, new
operators are also likely to offer sweeteners to expand their
market share. Telecom operators, for example, see payment banks
as a means to reduce the huge turnover in their customer base.
India's mobile market is dominated by pay-as-you-go users who
rapidly switch between operators to take advantage of the best
prices. Linking bank accounts to phone use may make customers
more loyal. It may also explain why Ambani's Reliance
Industries, which is due to launch a fourth national operator
later this year, is amongst the applicants.
Paytm, meanwhile, appears to have a completely different
rationale. The company is already catering to the on-the-go
payment needs of India's middle classes through its mobile
wallet and e-commerce platform. Setting up a payments bank
should allow it to broaden its reach.
Yet Paytm lacks the brand recognition among poorer,
especially rural, customers for whom mobile phones are now a
utility. Unlike telecom operators, which already have
distribution points across the country for top-up payments, the
internet company will also need to build a physical network or
join forces with a stronger partner. Though its backers Alibaba
and Ant Financial - which just raised funds at a $60 billion
valuation - dominate the Chinese market, it is unclear if they
can help Paytm conquer India.
Ultimately, the payment banks' financial prospects are only
likely to improve if regulators relax. The current guidelines
require license-holders to separate their payments activities
from other non-financial businesses, though there is little
clarity on what this means in practice.
Mobile groups will probably be allowed to lure customers to
affiliated payments banks by throwing in free mobile talk time
or store vouchers. However, payments banks may find it harder to
share sensitive data on users with telecom operators, online
retailers or full-service banks in search of new customers.
India has intentionally made its payment banks low-risk
institutions. Regulators will need to allow the model to evolve
to allow profits to flow. Otherwise deep pockets will be the
only factor that decides who survives in the battle to dominate
India's payments.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Paytm is aiming to launch a payments bank in August, the
company's founder and Chief Executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma told
Press Trust of India on May 3.
- The company, which claims to be India's largest mobile
commerce platform, counts the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
and its affiliate Ant Financial amongst its investors.
- In August 2015, the Reserve Bank of India granted 11
applicants preliminary approval to set up payment banks. These
include entities linked to large telecom operators Bharti
Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular.
- Payment banks can accept deposits up to 100,000 rupees
($1,501) per customer and issue debit cards, but cannot make
loans.
- Payment banks must invest 75 percent of their deposits in
government securities with a maturity of up to one year and
cannot deposit more than 25 percent with other commercial banks
for operational and liquidity purposes.
- India's three-month, six-month and one-year government
bonds currently yield 6.81 percent, 6.95 percent, and 7.04
percent respectively, according to Eikon data.
- State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, pays
retail customers interest of 5.5 percent for deposits held
between seven and 45 days and up to 7 percent for deposits held
between 211 days and one year.
