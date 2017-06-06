(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian
banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the
United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit
collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian
counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to
$2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the
country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee –
equivalent to $0.015.
Overzealous foreign banks, who were keen to build market
share and contribute to global league-table rankings, were first
to work for so little. As they seek to ditch such practices,
local outfits are taking up the great giveaway. IIFL
quoted a nominal one-rupee fee to advise on SBI's placement to
institutional shareholders, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication,
reported on May 25. Others were asked to match that rate. Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank
are part of the final group on the mandate.
Graphic: No Indian banker fat cats: reut.rs/2rVsUYB
As elsewhere, top government-backed entities like SBI pay
the least. The practice of charging a nominal one-rupee fee also
extends beyond the equity market and is presented as a patriotic
duty –indeed, that is what the former solicitor general charged
to represent India against Pakistan in the International Court
of Justice, for example.
Things do not look much better working for private issuers.
Advisers typically charge between 2 percent and 3 percent for an
initial public offering. Around ten banks took home a total of
just 1.5 percent working on the September listing of ICICI
Prudential, one of the biggest ever. For subsequent
share sales, the fees are between 0.5 and 1.25 percent.
That is relatively pitiful. The median underwriting fee in
the United States is around 7 percent of IPO proceeds, according
to a critical new report by the Paris-based Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development. The OECD says it is
around 8 percent for Japan, and the same even in China – where
fees have doubled in a couple of years.
In India, the only consolation is that the absolute volumes
of fees are on track to be the highest in five years, as sales
of new shares are on the rise. A crowded field of banks means
the balance of power is likely to remain with issuers and the
riches enjoyed by advisers elsewhere well out of reach.
CONTEXT NEWS
- State Bank of India on June 5 launched a share sale to
institutional investors to raise as much as 150 billion rupees
($2.3 billion).
- The bank is selling new shares in a price range of 275.76
rupees to 287.25 rupees, in the biggest-ever qualified
institutional placement (QIP), according to a deal term sheet
seen by Reuters. The share sale was fully subscribed within
hours, it added, citing three sources.
- The price range is an up to roughly 4 percent discount to
the stock's closing price of 287.25 rupees. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, IIFL, JM Financial, Kotak, and SBI
Capital are advising on the transaction.
- IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, earlier reported that
local outfit IIFL quoted the lowest fee of one rupee and the
other banks were asked to match that.
