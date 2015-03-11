NEW DELHI, March 11 India's state-owned lenders
may turn to equity markets and other alternative sources of
capital in order to compensate for a smaller cash injection from
the government this year, a senior official said on Wednesday.
Hasmukh Adhia, financial services secretary, said he did not
see an immediate rush to market. Analysts, though, have warned
that an expected pick up in credit growth could put state-backed
banks on the spot.
In its budget for the fiscal year to March 2016, the
government said it would inject 79.4 billion rupees ($1.3
billion) in state-run banks, well below analysts' expectations,
and down from 112 billion rupees initially planned for the
current fiscal year.
Adhia told reporters after a meeting between government
officials and the heads of the state lenders that the two sides
had discussed issues including capital and the government's
injection into the sector.
"We have also asked the banks to explore other options," he
said. He did not elaborate.
Though currently not under pressure for cash as an economic
slowdown weighed on credit growth, India's banks are estimated
to need more than $40 billion through March 2019 to comply with
global Basel III norms.
Successive governments have poured billions into the state
banks, most of whom are burdened by high bad loans, bad-debt
burdened state banks, although policymakers have in recent
months warned that the support was unsustainable.
Jayant Sinha, India's junior finance minister, said
separately on Wednesday that the government discussed issues
around capital-raising in the meeting with the chiefs of
state-run banks, but more detailed discussions would be needed.
New Delhi's stake in nearly two-dozen state-run banks range
from 56 to 84 percent. In December, the federal cabinet allowed
the lenders to mull fund-raising options by selling shares,
provided the government stake in any of the banks does not fall
below 52 percent.
($1 = 62.7300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Susan Thomas)