MUMBAI Aug 13 The Indian government will pay 140 billion rupees ($2.3 billion)to state-run banks by the end of September as per capitalisation plans, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Takru said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India's recent cash tightening measures to support the rupee will not lead to a broad-based hike in banks' lending and deposit rates, he said on the sidelines of a banking conference.

($1=61.2 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair)