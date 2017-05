MUMBAI, April 12 Indian banks' credit grew 17.0 percent during the financial year 2012/13, while deposits grew 17.4 percent, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

Month-on-month, bank credit grew 5.3 percent to 53.95 trillion rupees ($988.1 billion) as on March 29, while deposits grew 5.7 percent to 69.36 trillion rupees, the data showed.

The RBI had projected credit and deposit growth at 16 percent and 15 percent respectively.

($1 = 54.5437 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)