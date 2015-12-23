MUMBAI Dec 23 India's banks say they expect
credit growth to pick up moderately this financial year after
falling to an almost two-decade low, as consumer confidence
grows and companies resume borrowing to keep plants running and
fund new projects.
Bank credit is a key source of funding for companies in
Asia's third-largest economy and is often seen as a barometer of
economic activity.
Alarm bells rang when loan growth slowed to 12.6 percent in
the financial year to March, making it the weakest pace since
1997. Banks, laden with bad debts, were reining in loans, and
firms were warier.
For the financial year ending March 2016, India's top
bankers expect growth of about 14 percent, closer to the rate of
13.9 percent seen in the financial year ended March 2014, but
less than half the heady pace seen about a decade earlier.
"Overall it's looking better," said Arundhati Bhattacharya,
chairman of top lender State Bank of India, which
accounts for about a quarter of the nation's banking business.
"New projects are still few and far between. But having said
that, I think you know it's getting closer. The trajectory, if
you ask me, is upward, definitely," she told Reuters.
India's recovery may still be stuttering - the government
last week lowered its full year growth forecast.
However, India remains the world's fastest growing major
economy, and government support for stalled infrastructure
projects is beginning to trickle down, bankers say.
SBI says it aims to beat last year's 10.5 percent credit
growth, increasing loans by 14 percent this year.
Aditya Puri, the veteran managing director of HDFC Bank
, India's largest bank by market capitalisation, has
estimated loan growth in India's banking sector at 12 to 14
percent.
"This is more working capital demand. Of course there is a
slight increase in capex also," R.K. Gupta, executive director
of mid-sized lender Bank of Maharashtra said.
Highly-rated companies are also raising funds through
commercial paper and bonds, where they have to pay lower rates.
According to the RBI, credit growth for the two weeks to
Nov. 27 accelerated slightly to 9.8 percent from 9.2 percent in
the previous two weeks. Banks typically see significantly faster
growth in the last months of the financial year, which ends in
March, lifting the final figure.
Roads and renewable energy are the sectors leading the pack
for borrowing, followed by the auto sector, bank executives say.
However, burnt by loans handed out at the height of the boom
that later soured, banks are also more cautious.
Indian banks have typically done big-ticket lending in
groups, with smaller lenders relying on due diligence completed
by the leader of the consortium.
Regulators are now planning to limit the size of these once
complex groups, and smaller banks say they are checking deals
out for themselves: "We are taking our independent view," said
Bank of Maharashtra's Gupta.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sam Holmes)