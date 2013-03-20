MUMBAI, March 20 Indian banks, already reeling
under slow credit growth, expect demand from industrial projects
to remain subdued at least over the next six months, hurt by a
weak economic growth.
Of the fresh deposits mobilised by banks, only about 86
percent has been lent out so far in the current fiscal year
against 95 percent in the year ended April 2012, according to
the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India.
Lenders expect this ratio to fall further to around 80
percent in the six months to September. Banks expect credit
growth at 14 to 15 percent in the year to April 2014, compared
with RBI's 2012/13 projection of 16 percent.
"No new investments are happening, we are not seeing new
projects. Demand for credit from corporate is muted, and I do
not see that changing in the next six months," said N.S.
Venkatesh, head of treasury at state-owned IDBI Bank.
Lenders also complained of a shift in savings to gold and
real estate, hurting availability of funds in the system.
Indian banks' credit to industry grew 15.2 percent in
January, slower than the 20.2 percent in the year-ago period,
the RBI said last week.
While an overall slowdown in the economy coupled with high
interest rates have hurt demand for loans, banks have also shied
away from aggressive lending due to concerns over asset quality.
Asia's third-largest economy, which was growing at near
double digits before 2008, is poised to post its worst
performance in a decade of around 5 percent in 2012/13.
"The loan-deposit growth deficit has to narrow ... for
business to be as usual," Citibank said in a research note on
Monday.
