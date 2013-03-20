MUMBAI, March 20 Indian banks, already reeling under slow credit growth, expect demand from industrial projects to remain subdued at least over the next six months, hurt by a weak economic growth.

Of the fresh deposits mobilised by banks, only about 86 percent has been lent out so far in the current fiscal year against 95 percent in the year ended April 2012, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India.

Lenders expect this ratio to fall further to around 80 percent in the six months to September. Banks expect credit growth at 14 to 15 percent in the year to April 2014, compared with RBI's 2012/13 projection of 16 percent.

"No new investments are happening, we are not seeing new projects. Demand for credit from corporate is muted, and I do not see that changing in the next six months," said N.S. Venkatesh, head of treasury at state-owned IDBI Bank.

Lenders also complained of a shift in savings to gold and real estate, hurting availability of funds in the system.

Indian banks' credit to industry grew 15.2 percent in January, slower than the 20.2 percent in the year-ago period, the RBI said last week.

While an overall slowdown in the economy coupled with high interest rates have hurt demand for loans, banks have also shied away from aggressive lending due to concerns over asset quality.

Asia's third-largest economy, which was growing at near double digits before 2008, is poised to post its worst performance in a decade of around 5 percent in 2012/13.

"The loan-deposit growth deficit has to narrow ... for business to be as usual," Citibank said in a research note on Monday. (Reporting by Swati Pandey, additional reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)