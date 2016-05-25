(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG May 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's bad debt
business could finally take off. Global investors such as KKR
and J.C. Flowers are eyeing a mountain of stressed debt
with a face value of about $120 billion, which sits mostly with
state-owned banks. The backdrop is encouraging. Authorities are
pressuring lenders to acknowledge bad loans. The country's first
unified bankruptcy code helps too. After years of false starts,
India's bad debt looks ripe for the picking.
The central bank has ordered lenders to clean up balance
sheets by March 2017. That has led to a spike in the recognition
of bad loans. Compared to a year earlier, gross non-performing
assets have almost doubled to 10.1 percent of total assets at a
dozen public sector banks that recently reported results,
according to Credit Suisse. That, in turn, is weighing on banks'
capital.
To complete the cleanup India is relying on "Asset
Reconstruction Companies". These outfits have the power to seize
collateral if needed, and to change a company's management. ARCs
are required to pay at least 15 percent of the written down loan
value to the selling bank upfront. In return, lenders receive a
kind of IOU known as a security receipt, and can then move the
asset off their loan book and classify it as an investment. ARCs
can make money both from management fees and the value they
recover from the loans.
ARCs have existed for more than a decade. The main obstacle
for the industry is that banks have been unwilling to offload
assets at attractive prices. State-owned lenders have been
reluctant to sell too cheaply for fear they will end up subject
to a public investigation further down the road.
Times are changing, however. The government is mulling
setting up an independent panel to help state-owned banks
negotiate the price at which they sell their loans, sources have
told Reuters. That would help banks offload stressed assets at
more realistic valuations. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ditched
a foreign ownership limit on ARCs in this year's budget to
attract more foreign capital to the sector. Meanwhile, a new
bankruptcy code introduced last month will provide further
protection for creditors. India's bad debt investors could be in
for a good time.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Punjab National Bank on May 18 reported an $802
million net loss for the quarter ending in March, due to a surge
in provisions for non-performing loans. The loss was the largest
ever for an Indian bank.
- In March, Kotak Mahindra Group and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) agreed to invest up to $525 million in
stressed assets in the country's banking and corporate sectors.
- New York-listed private equity firm KKR also recently won
approval to buy a stake in International Asset Reconstruction
Co, a leading player in investing in non-performing loans, which
counts Tata Capital and HDFC Bank as its largest shareholders.
- Separately, Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal's Piramal
Group has also said it intends to set up a $1 billion fund to
invest in distressed assets.
- J.C. Flowers also recently announced a joint venture with
Indian financial services group Ambit Holdings to invest in
distressed debt in India.
- The Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to disclose and
provide for all their bad debt by March 2017.
- Reuters: Global funds drawn to India's record $120 billion
sour debt
