By Swati Pandey
MUMBAI, June 3 Fed up with a profitable textile
company's failure to repay its loan, India's UCO Bank
has taken its grievance public, placing newspaper ads last month
that brand the industrialist owner of S. Kumar's Nationwide Ltd
a defaulter.
State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of India Ltd
and Bank of Baroda are also preparing to name
and shame corporate borrowers which are not paying them back,
bank executives told Reuters.
This aggressive tactic for dealing with bad debt marks a
major departure from the traditional laid-back approach of
Indian state lenders.
Weighed down by stressed loans of nearly $150 billion -
equivalent to more than 10 percent of bank assets in the country
- and against a backdrop of the slowest economic growth in a
decade, Indian banks are bringing an unprecedented intensity to
their recovery efforts.
"We are going hammer and tongs to recover loans," said M.S.
Raghavan, executive director at Bank of India, which last year
began opening debt recovery branches to pursue defaulting
borrowers.
In the banks' arsenal of debt recovery tools are the power
to seize and sell assets, take deadbeat borrowers to court, sell
loans to investors, and beef up debt recovery teams, although a
slow-moving legal system and the lack of a bankruptcy process
limit their effectiveness.
Officials at state banks, which account for about
three-quarters of lending in India, expect the push will cut bad
loan ratios by at least 1 percentage point.
Bank of India's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved
slightly to 2.99 percent of total assets at end-March from 3.08
percent at end-December.
"If we don't intensify, nothing is going to come to us,"
Raghavan said.
Traditionally, Indian lenders, especially those controlled
by the government, have tried to nurse customers through tough
times by easing terms or "evergreening" loans - giving new loans
to pay old ones - an unlawful practice that many in the industry
say is common.
In a country where businesses thrive on personal
relationships, Indian banks have typically avoided involving the
courts or liquidating assets - time-consuming efforts which
often yield only minor results.
Even the so-called "fast-track courts" for banks, formed in
the last decade, can take more than two years to resolve a case.
The central bank has called for better management of bad
debts, and wants to strengthen oversight by lenders.
Indian banks tried to recover on $10.9 billion in bad loans
but managed just a quarter of that through liquidation and
lawsuits in the year ended March 2012, the latest data from the
central bank shows.
Banks are particularly needled by business chiefs who sit on
huge personal fortunes, but whose companies fail to repay loans.
In March, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram asked state banks
to move against rich "promoters" to recover loans from failing
companies after a $1.4 billion default by Kingfisher Airlines
Ltd, controlled by liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
TARGETS AND TEXTS
S. Kumars and its Reid & Taylor clothing brand, well-known
in India thanks to its endorsement by Bollywood superstar
Amitabh Bachchan, owes $19 million to UCO Bank, according to the
Kolkata-based lender's newspaper ad.
Another lender, SBI, in May sent a liquidation notice to S.
Kumars and Reid & Taylor, said Soundara Kumar, head of the
bank's stressed assets management division.
S. Kumars and Reid & Taylor founder Nitin Kasliwal did not
respond to several phone calls from Reuters.
S. Kumars earned net profit of 865 million rupees ($15.47
million) in the nine months to December, according to a stock
exchange filing.
"What we are now beginning to see is incidents of such
prosperous promoters and sick companies are increasing. What we
have tried to do is simply send a message across," said a senior
executive at UCO in Mumbai, speaking on condition of anonymity
because they were not permitted to talk to the media.
There is some evidence that public outing as debt dodgers
can goad a company into action.
United Bank of India took out a newspaper ad in
April to say pharmaceutical packaging firm Bilcare Ltd's
outstanding 515 million rupees loan was in default.
Bilcare later said in a stock exchange statement that it was in
touch with lenders and was trying to restructure its loan.
Such methods are likely to become more popular, given the
absence of a formal bankruptcy law, and the great time and cost
of pursuing collection in court.
"Our legal systems move very slowly. We have such a huge
number of pending cases in the courts that we are unable to lay
our hands on assets that we can recover from," said
Shubhalakshmi Panse, chairwoman of state-run Allahabad Bank
.
Bankers say errant borrowers often manage to get stay orders
from various courts, slowing down the recovery process, and most
cases take over two years to be resolved.
Panse said she has given daily loan recovery targets to bank
officers and branch managers across India. They send her a text
message each day apprising her of the status of those targets.
If borrowers want to stay out of court, they can try the
Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) Cell, where banks sought to
restructure a record $16.6 billion in loans in the year that
ended in March 2013, an increase of 38 percent year-on-year.
Worried that CDR enables both borrowers and banks to escape
from bad loans too lightly, the central bank has asked lenders
to set aside more money in reserve against restructured loans
and begin classifying them as bad, starting in 2015.
In a rare case, lenders recently rejected a proposal by
outsourcing firm Spanco Ltd to restructure a 13
billion rupee loan through CDR.
Even the powerful Vijay Mallya could not hold Kingfisher's
creditors at bay forever. After threatening to do so for months,
banks began liquidating collateral for the airline's loans in
March, more than a year after its initial default.
"Trying to be tough is a good step given that whatever they
have been doing in the past has not been working," said Ismael
Pili, banking analyst at Macquarie Securities in Hong Kong.
($1 = 55.9250 Indian rupees)
($1 = 55.9250 Indian rupees)