* State Bank of India holds $200 mln auction
* Selling 300-plus properties
* Indian banks struggle to recover bad debt
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, March 12 India's largest bank will hold
a record online auction this weekend to sell repossessed flats,
warehouses and offices worth a total of nearly $200 million as
the state lender seeks to chip away at its $10 billion mountain
of bad debt.
The State Bank of India auction will be the biggest
nationwide online sale to date and is a rare public move to turn
distressed loans into ready cash.
It comes weeks ahead of rule changes that will force Indian
banks to take on much larger provisions for such loans, with
what were previously labelled as restructured debts being
reclassified in accounts as bad debt.
Including both bad and restructured debt, more than a tenth
of Indian bank loans have soured. India Ratings and Research,
part of the Fitch agency, estimates impaired loans could hit 13
percent of the total by March next year.
That has left debt-burdened banks scrambling for cash, even
resorting to flash sales of repossessed properties that on their
own can be worth as little as a few thousand dollars.
"We are now a lot more aggressive," said Parveen Kumar
Malhotra, a deputy managing director at SBI, who leads a special
unit managing stressed assets.
"We are in a better position to do all the things required,
from (phone) calls to auctions and everything in between,
including legal cases."
UNDER PRESSURE
India's state-owned banks have all have experienced a jump
in bad loans over the past two years as borrowers, particularly
companies, struggled to service loans when the economy slowed.
With less cash from the government and new global prudential
rules on the horizon, Indian banks are under increased pressure
to clean up their balance sheets.
SBI's sale pulls together more than 300 pieces of property
from two dozen Indian cities in what its advertising described
as a "mega e-auction" of prime commercial and residential
properties, many of which were put up as collateral by fledgling
entrepreneurs.
Efforts by Indian banks to claw back bad debt have been
complicated by the country's lack of a bankruptcy code. Central
bank data shows that, as of March last year, Indian lenders had
received only 16 percent of the value of loans they had sought
to recover through tribunals.
SBI itself was involved in one of the most high-profile
cases in recent years after the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines,
which still owes banks $1.5 billion. Creditors, led by SBI, took
possession of Kingfisher offices in Mumbai last month after
trying for almost two years.
Overseas, options for banks have included packaging the
loans and selling them to other businesses that will seek to
recover the cash. But such sales in India were badly hit after
rules tripled the upfront payment for buyers of bad debt.
($1 = 62.4579 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and David Goodman)