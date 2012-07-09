MUMBAI, July 9 The Indian government is sticking with its order that state-run banks cap bulk deposits and certificates of deposit at a combined 15 percent of all deposits, despite objections from several bankers, four banking officials said on Monday.

In a letter to state banks sent on Saturday, the finance ministry also said banks cannot raise more than 25 percent of their year-end bulk deposit base in the final quarter of the fiscal year, a move aimed at preventing banks from scrambling to meet year-end targets with aggressive interest rates.

The initiative is intended to improve asset-liability management and reduce reliance on high-cost, short-term funds. Bulk deposits are typically large deposits with interest rates 100-200 basis points higher than on retail deposits.

Some bank executives complained that the measure, first communicated to them on July 2, is unnecessary meddling that could crimp lending.

Two days later, the finance ministry appeared to back down, sending a letter to banks that it would issue final guidelines in due course.

However, on Saturday it sent a letter to banks, retaining the initial directive and adding the new measure to prevent banks from rushing to raise bulk deposits in the final quarter of the financial year, which ends in March.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul)