MUMBAI, July 9 The Indian government is sticking
with its order that state-run banks cap bulk deposits and
certificates of deposit at a combined 15 percent of all
deposits, despite objections from several bankers, four banking
officials said on Monday.
In a letter to state banks sent on Saturday, the finance
ministry also said banks cannot raise more than 25 percent of
their year-end bulk deposit base in the final quarter of the
fiscal year, a move aimed at preventing banks from scrambling to
meet year-end targets with aggressive interest rates.
The initiative is intended to improve asset-liability
management and reduce reliance on high-cost, short-term funds.
Bulk deposits are typically large deposits with interest rates
100-200 basis points higher than on retail deposits.
Some bank executives complained that the measure, first
communicated to them on July 2, is unnecessary meddling that
could crimp lending.
Two days later, the finance ministry appeared to back down,
sending a letter to banks that it would issue final guidelines
in due course.
However, on Saturday it sent a letter to banks, retaining
the initial directive and adding the new measure to prevent
banks from rushing to raise bulk deposits in the final quarter
of the financial year, which ends in March.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul)