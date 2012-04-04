MUMBAI, April 4 Deposit growth at Indian banks
fell short of the central bank's projection for fiscal 2011/12
that ended in March amid an acute liquidity crunch as customers
withdrew funds to cope with high inflation.
However, credit growth was marginally higher than the
central bank's projection.
Banks' deposits grew 13.4 percent to 60.72 trillion rupees
($1.2 trillion) in the year to March 23, below the Reserve Bank
of India's projection of 17 percent.
However, loans grew 17.08 percent to 47.54 trillion rupees,
a tad higher than the 16 percent projected by the RBI. The
central bank had scaled down its loan growth projection in its
January policy review from 18 percent announced in its April
2011 statement, but had retained its deposit growth expectation.
"Liquidity has been tight, and overall profitability for
corporates has been low and individuals may have had less
surplus funds, which likely resulted in lower deposit growth in
the last fiscal (year)," R.K. Bansal, executive director at IDBI
Bank.
Cash conditions tightened sharply as the public withdrew
deposits from banks to stay liquid and also on the RBI's
aggressive intervention in the foreign exchange market to
prevent a sharp fall in the rupee against the dollar.
The RBI sold nearly $20 billion during September to January
to protect the Indian unit.
Liquidity deficit has been hovering on an average of around
1.3 trillion rupees daily since January, more than twice the
RBI's stated comfort zone.
($1=51.06 rupees)
