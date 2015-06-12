An employee poses with the bundles of Indian rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI The finance ministry said on Friday banks should work out their own plan for raising capital from the market and can also explore possibility of non-core assets to fund growth.

The ministry has asked for presentations from state-owned lenders assessing their capital requirements, it said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/1I8B7Fl)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other finance ministry officials met with the chiefs of the banks earlier on Friday. Jaitley sees merit in the banks' demand for higher capital, he told a news conference earlier on Friday.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)