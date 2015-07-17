MUMBAI, July 17 India is "very much" committed to supporting the state-run banks, Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said in televised comments.

India's state-run banks have been facing capital constraints as bad loans, sluggish loan growth and depleting profits have eroded their funds.

Sinha's assurance on Friday comes as the government plans to inject about $3 billion into the sector this fiscal year, more than double the budgeted amount. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)