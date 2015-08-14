NEW DELHI Aug 14 India needs to minimise
political interference in public sector banks, Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley said on Friday, as the government announced
measures to improve the performance of state-run banks that are
struggling with rising bad loans.
India's banking sector, dominated by more than two-dozen
state-run lenders, has been hobbled by its highest bad-loan
ratio in a decade as slower economic expansion hurt companies'
ability to service debt.
While the pace of additions to bad loans has started slowing
for most banks, higher provisioning is hurting their profits.
State-run lenders also account for a majority of the sector's
bad loans.
