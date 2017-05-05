Nikkei jumps to nearly 2-year highs on stronger dollar, economic recovery
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average probed its highest levels in nearly two years on Tuesday, powered by record highs on Wall Street and a weaker yen.
NEW DELHI May 5 Indian government's decision for change in the country's banking laws is aimed at speeding up resolution of bad loans and providing comfort to bankers in taking decisions, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.
The government earlier on Friday notified tweaks in the Banking Regulation Act through an executive order, further empowering the central bank to identify and enforce resolution on specific soured loans.
"The object of this act is that the present status quo can't continue and the present status quo is that not much was moving," Jaitley told a news conference.
The government will increase capital injection in state-run banks if needed and that would be based on strict performance parameters, Anjuly Chib Duggal, secretary, financial services, told reporters later at the same conference. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Swati Bhat)
June 20 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.730 111.51 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.387 1.3866 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.379 30.361 -0.06 Korean won 1137.200 1132.7 -0.40 Baht 33.970 33.92