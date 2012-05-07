NEW DELHI May 7 India said on Monday it would
exempt foreign banks from paying tax for setting up local units
as it looks to ring-fence such units against external economic
shocks.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee made the announcement
while initiating a debate on his tax proposals for the 2012/13
fiscal year that began on April 1.
"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is formulating a scheme for
subsidiarisation of Indian branches of foreign banks to ring
fence Indian capital and Indian operations from economic shocks
external to the Indian economic scenario," he told lawmakers in
parliament.
"To support this effort, I propose to provide tax neutrality
for such subsidiarisation."
The RBI - India's central bank and also the banking
regulator - favours operating foreign banks to expand by opening
wholly owned local units rather than opening branches, to shield
them from liquidity shocks and capital constraints in their home
markets.
However, foreign banks operating in India have cited high
stamp duty and capital gains tax as a hindrance to floating
local subsidiaries.
Existing laws require overseas lenders to pay up to 30
percent of the market value of their assets as capital gains and
stamp duty while converting branches to a new entity.
The lenders as well as the RBI had requested the government
to provide an incentive or a level playing-field to make the
subsidiary model viable.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)