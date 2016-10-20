(Corrects SBI's outstanding cards to more than 200 million)
* Debit cards compromised by security breach involving 90
ATMs
* Some 2.65 mln Mastercard, Visa debit cards possibly
compromised
* Banks asking customers to change security codes, replacing
cards
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, Oct 20 A slew of banks in India are
replacing or asking their customers to change security codes of
as many as 3.25 million debit cards due to fears that the card
data may have been stolen in one of the country's largest-ever
cyber security incidents.
Card network providers Visa, MasterCard, and
home-grown RuPay have alerted banks to the possible compromise,
A.P. Hota, chief executive of National Payments Corp of India
(NPCI) that runs RuPay, told the CNBC TV18 television channel.
The cards were possibly compromised by suspected security
breaches involving as many as 90 ATMs throughout the country,
said Hota, adding that the issue was still being investigated.
Of the debit cards affected, 2.65 million are on Visa and
MasterCard platforms, while 600,000 are on RuPay, said Hota,
adding he believed the issue had been contained.
"Adequate precautions have been taken, information security
officers of all the banks and the information security officers
of all three networks are in close touch with each other," said
Hota. "There is no reason for any panic, or any kind of worry."
Visa and Mastercard said in separate statements their own
networks had not been compromised, but they were aware of the
issue and were working with banks, regulators and others to
support investigations.
While the potential breach impacts a large number of debit
card holders, the number of cards affected accounts for just 0.5
percent of the nearly 700 million debit cards issued by banks in
India.
Although breaches such as this have occurred in India in the
past, Hota said prior breaches have been typically localized to
five or 10 ATMs. He added the latest breach may have been caused
by a compromised "switch" - part of the back-end networks aiding
ATM operations - of one particular local bank.
It was not clear whether the security breach involved card
numbers and personal identification numbers only or other data.
Banking industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said the issue stemmed from a breach in systems of Hitachi Ltd
subsidiary Hitachi Payment Services, which manages ATM
network processing for Yes Bank Ltd.
The sources were not authorised to speak with media on the
matter and so declined to be identified.
Yes Bank said in a statement on Thursday it had proactively
undertaken a review of its ATMs and found no evidence of any
breach. The bank said it continued to work with other banks and
the NPCI to ensure safety and security of its ATM network and
payment services.
A Hitachi spokeswoman said it was investigating the matter,
including whether there was a malware problem, adding it had no
further comment at this time.
State Bank of India, the nation's top lender, said
it had blocked cards of certain customers after being informed
by card network providers about a breach outside its network and
it was replacing those cards as a proactive measure.
The bank has found about 620,000 of its more than 200
million cards "vulnerable", Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, a deputy
managing director at SBI, told Reuters, but added he did not
expect any significant financial loss.
ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank
- the top three private sector lenders - confirmed in
separate statements some of their customers' card accounts had
been possibly breached after use at outside ATMs. The banks said
they had advised the clients to change their PINs.
Standard Chartered's Indian unit has also begun to
re-issue debit cards for some customers, according to messages
sent to clients. The bank did not respond to requests seeking
comment.
