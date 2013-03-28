MUMBAI, March 28 The deadline mandating Indian
banks sign agreements to settle FX forward trades via Clearing
Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) has been removed for now, two
sources with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters on
Thursday.
The Forex Dealers Association of India (FEDAI) informed
banks and CCIL in a notification on Tuesday that a previous
deadline of March 31 had been postponed, according to the two
sources.
Foreign lenders had been reluctant to sign up because of a
lack of clarity on rules regarding defaults by a central
counterparty and on single borrower limits.
FEDAI's notification also said the body will announce a new
implementation date along with revised instructions "in due
course of time," the sources said. They declined to be
identified as the statement was not made public.
FEDAI officials were not immediately available for comments.
