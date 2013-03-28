(Updates with details, background)
By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, March 28 A deadline for Indian banks to
sign agreements by March 31 to settle currency forward trades
via a clearing house has been postponed, according to a letter
from the domestic currency market association seen by Reuters.
The Reserve Bank of India wants all banks operating in the
country agree to settle trades for currency forwards, with
durations of up to 13 months, through Clearing Corporation of
India Ltd (CCIL).
Opposition by foreign lenders to certain provisions has
already led to the delay of the deadline several times since
last year. Banks who do not agree to settle currency forward
trades via CCIL may be prevented from trading these derivatives.
The Forex Dealers Association of India (FEDAI) informed
members on Tuesday that a new implementation date and revised
instructions would be announced in "due course", according to
the letter.
FEDAI officials were not immediately available to comment.
Although the deadline extension will allow these currency
derivative trades to continue without settlements for now, it
still leaves unresolved key issues that have raised concerns
about India's $1 trillion domestic forex forward market.
Foreign banks have opposed what they say is a lack of
clarity on rules regarding defaults by a central counterparty as
well as a provision increasing liability limits for clearing of
forward contracts of up to 13 months, which comprise the bulk of
forward currency trades in India.
The RBI has held several meetings with FEDAI and the banks
to reach an agreement, and central bank officials have said they
are internally discussing the views from foreign banks.
The RBI's efforts are part of global drive to give clearing
houses a key role in bringing more transparency to the trillions
of dollars traded every day in over-the-counter derivatives.
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)