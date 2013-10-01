An employee arranges rupee notes at a cash counter inside a bank in New Delhi June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI Indian banks' loans and deposits grew faster in the first six months of the current fiscal year ending March from the same period a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released on Tuesday.

Banks' loans grew about 10.1 percent to 57.94 trillion rupees during March-end to September 20 faster than 3.4 percent a year earlier, while deposits rose about 9.3 percent to 73.77 trillion rupees compared with 6.5 percent a year earlier.

Banks' investments in securities grew about 8.9 percent to 21.84 trillion rupees during March-end to September 20 compared with 12.1 percent in the same period of the previous year.

