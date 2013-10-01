Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
MUMBAI Indian banks' loans and deposits grew faster in the first six months of the current fiscal year ending March from the same period a year earlier, according to the Reserve Bank of India data released on Tuesday.
Banks' loans grew about 10.1 percent to 57.94 trillion rupees during March-end to September 20 faster than 3.4 percent a year earlier, while deposits rose about 9.3 percent to 73.77 trillion rupees compared with 6.5 percent a year earlier.
Banks' investments in securities grew about 8.9 percent to 21.84 trillion rupees during March-end to September 20 compared with 12.1 percent in the same period of the previous year.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the Sensex posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.