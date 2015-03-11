NEW DELHI, March 11 India has allowed seven
state-run banks to raise capital from market as part of efforts
to help them comply with global Basel III banking rules, a
finance ministry statement said on Wednesday.
The government in its budget for the next fiscal year that
starts from April 1 has allocated 79.4 billion rupees ($1.26
billion) for capital infusion in state-banks, far lower than
what the market had expected.
The statement, issued after government officials' meeting
with the chiefs of state-run banks, did not name the lenders
allowed to sell shares or mention any timeframe for such sales.
Top lender State Bank of India and at least two
other state-owned lenders - Punjab National Bank and
Canara Bank - have plans to raise funds through share
sales.
($1 = 62.7849 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)