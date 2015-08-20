March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MUMBAI India has approved new guidelines for selection of chief executive officers in mid- and small-sized state-run banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday. (bit.ly/1Po5HQd)
NEW DELHI India could save as much as $60 billion in energy costs by 2030 and one gigatonne of carbon emissions between 2017 and 2030 by adopting more electric and shared vehicles, according to a report released on Friday by the country's leading think-tank.