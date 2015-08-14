(Adds comments from junior finance minister, details on
recapitalisation)
By Manoj Kumar and Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI Aug 14 India has brought in private
sector executives to run two of its largest state-owned banks,
the first such appointments in a broad reform plan to shake up
the country's dominant but often inefficient government-backed
lenders.
Earlier this year, the government announced steps to
overhaul its state banks, including the appointment of five new
chief executives, with applications welcome from both public and
private sector candidates.
The government hopes these changes can help the banks to
improve governance and boost earnings, important measures as
they prepare to tap the markets for capital to strengthen their
balance sheets.
The move also fits with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
preference for modernising the management of state-run firms,
rather than privatising them, a policy he honed in his home
state Gujarat where he made failing state industries profitable.
India had previously always picked bosses for public sector
banks from the state sector, which makes up more than 70 percent
of the country's banking assets but has lagged private rivals in
profitability and has amassed bad loans at a faster pace.
India's banking sector, dominated by more than two-dozen
state-run lenders, has been hobbled by its highest bad-loan
ratio in a decade as slower economic growth hurt companies'
ability to service debt.
The government on Friday named Rakesh Sharma, head of
private sector bank Laxmi Vilas Bank, as chief executive of
Canara Bank Ltd, and appointed P.S. Jayakumar, chief
executive of real estate developer VBHC Value Homes Pvt Ltd, as
head of Bank of Baroda.
It also named chief executives for Bank of India,
IDBI Bank Ltd and Punjab National Bank from
within the state sector.
In addition to senior jobs, financial services secretary
Hasmukh Adhia said that the government was also considering
allowing public sector banks to hire mid-level executives from
outside the state banking sector.
"We are very hopeful as the process unfolds that we will
have other really, really good people coming in and being part
of the public sector," junior finance minister Jayant Sinha told
CNBC TV18 network.
The bank reforms, expected to help to revive India's
sluggish growth, also included more details of a so-called bank
board bureau that will help state banks with strategies for
growth and development.
They were announced following a parliamentary session in
which Prime Minister Modi's reform agenda suffered a setback on
important tax and land reforms.
The finance ministry on Friday also reiterated its plans to
provide public sector banks with more capital. These include
providing 250 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) each in the current
and next fiscal year, while 200 billion rupees would be provided
during 2017/18 and 2018/19.
Of 250 billion rupees allocated for this fiscal year, about
200 billion rupees will be allocated to 13 state lenders soon, a
ministry statement said. The allocation of remaining 50 billion
rupees would be decided in the March quarter.
The country's big six banks, State Bank of India (SBI)
, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India,
Canara Bank and IDBI, will get 146.8 billion rupees ($2.3
billion), the ministry said.
($1 = 65.0126 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Sumeet
Chatterjee; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)