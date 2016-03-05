Egypt central bank to cancel $100,000 individual bank transfer limit
CAIRO, May 16 Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer said on Tuesday the central bank will "soon" cancel a $100,000 limit on individual bank transfers.
NEW DELHI, March 5 India will form a panel to devise a strategy for consolidation in the state-run banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday.
More than two dozen state-run banks dominate India's banking sector with over two-thirds of assets. They also hold close to 85 percent of the bad loans in the sector.
Banks have favoured the idea of consolidation, Jaitley told reporters after a two-day annual brainstorming event of senior officials from banks, the central bank and finance ministry.
He also said the government was considering an employee stock option plan for the state-run banks. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy. Editing by Jane Merriman)
MANCHESTER, England, May 16 Britain's businesses may not feel the impact of Brexit for several years, but should not count on the country eventually striking a good trade deal with the rest of Europe, company treasurers were told at a conference on Tuesday.