By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Neha Dasgupta
NEW DELHI, May 5 India is considering setting up
an independent panel to help state-owned banks negotiate
settlements with big businesses on bad loans, in order to shield
bankers from a populist backlash they say is hobbling efforts to
clean up their balance sheets.
India's $121 billion troubled debt pile, over $100 billion
of which is on the books of state-owned banks, has come under
close scrutiny from prosecutors, the media and politicians. Some
have blamed banks for going too easy on corporate tycoons, and
do not want taxpayers propping up the struggling banking sector.
The proposal, being examined by the government and in its
early stages, would give the panel power to define the "haircut"
a bank should face on a loan gone sour, protecting bankers from
critics who want failed Indian firms to pay back in full, two
finance ministry and two central bank officials said.
Bad debt has hampered banks' ability to lend, threatening to
throttle a nascent economic recovery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made repairing bank balance
sheets his administration's "top-most priority," a senior
government official said.
"Banks have been very reluctant to take a haircut where they
face newspaper criticism," said a second senior official, who is
familiar with discussions on the panel. He declined to be named
because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
The second official added that the proposal had run into
hurdles already, however, amid questions over how it would fit
into India's existing legal framework.
A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment. The
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on the proposal.
Fear of bad headlines was one reason why state-run banks
declined to consider embattled tycoon Vijay Mallya's offer to
pay up to $900 million in tranches to settle about $1.4 billion
his defunct Kingfisher Airlines owed, two banking sources said.
Mallya now also faces a money laundering investigation.
Mallya told the Financial Times late last month that he
wanted a "reasonable" settlement that he could afford and banks
could justify. He has denied any wrongdoing.
Bad loans have piled up as subdued consumer demand hits
corporate earnings, making it harder for big businesses to repay
loans.
GAPING CAPITAL HOLE
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan has set a deadline of March 2017
for banks to clean up their books, and the government said it
would inject $11 billion in state banks by March 2019 to help
them repair their balance sheets.
India Ratings and Research, a local affiliate of Fitch, has
said the government would have to cough up as much as $45
billion if the lenders failed to raise funds from markets to
address expected future capital shortfalls.
Negotiated settlements, in which a bank takes a writedown on
a loan gone bad, can help speed up the process. They would allow
banks to more quickly establish how much money they would need
to bolster their balance sheets.
All state lenders including State Bank of India (SBI), the
largest, are trading at a steep discount to their book values.
Healthier institutions would be able to raise money from the
market, reducing the burden on taxpayers.
Several finance ministry officials said stake sales were
more likely once valuations of state-run banks improved.
Mahesh Patil, co-chief investment officer at Birla Sun Life
Asset Management Co, said an independent panel for deciding
haircuts on non-performing assets would accelerate decision
making and help banks focus on their core lending business.
"As long as these issues are there, a lot of attention goes
in terms of addressing the NPAs," Patil said. "The
decision-making will be much better under an independent panel."
PANEL PROPOSAL
The proposal envisages setting up a panel comprising leading
bankers and government and central bank officials, to review
some larger outstanding loans and try to arrive at a settlement,
finance ministry and central bank officials said.
There is also a suggestion to include judges, they added.
The idea was first floated in 2014 after Modi took office,
but did not gain much traction then, one of the finance ministry
officials said.
It resurfaced at a two-day bankers' retreat in March where
lenders saw it as a way of giving them some kind of insurance
while breaking the logjam on bad loans, one of the central bank
officials said.
Banks are trying other means to reduce non-performing loans.
In March, for example, SBI asked industrialist Naveen
Jindal's Jindal Steel and Power to speed up a deal to
sell a power plant to JSW Energy, run by his elder
brother Sajjan, to pare debt, several sources familiar with the
matter said.
The deal was announced on Wednesday.
