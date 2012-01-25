(Adds details, background, quotes)

* Increased provisioning, depreciation on investments drag

* Worsening asset quality a concern for state-run banks-Fitch

* Bank of Baroda Dec-quarter profit rises 21 pct

Jan 25 State-run lender Union Bank of India posted a 66 percent slump in third-quarter net profit mainly on increased provisioning and depreciation on investments, sending its shares down as much as 7.4 percent on Wednesday.

Net profit for the quarter ended December was 1.97 billion Indian rupees ($39.34 million), compared with a profit of 5.80 billion rupees a year ago.

"But for such huge provisions, net profit would have been much higher. We expect the downward trend in NPAs (non-performing assets) to continue," chairman M.V. Nair told reporters.

The lender expects January-March quarter to improve sequentially as it aims to contain slippages, executive director S.S. Mundra said.

The bank expects slippages to be under 15 percent of the restructured portfolio in 2011/12, compared with 13 percent in the nine months to December, Mundra said.

Restructuring of loans worth 7.5-10 billion rupees is expected in the next couple of quarters, Mundra said.

Share of restructured loans for Indian banks may rise to 7-8 percent of total assets in 2011 and 2012 from 4.4 percent seen after the 2008 crisis, Fitch Ratings said in a note this week.

It expects credit losses to be contained but state-run banks' profits may be hit by 15-20 percent due to higher loan loss provisions.

The Reserve Bank of India has raised rates 13 times between March 2010 and October 2011, slowing demand for credit in Asia's third-largest economy and triggering worries about pile-up of bad loans and pressure on profit margins.

The central bank cut cash reserve requirements for banks by 50 basis points on Tuesday to ease tight liquidity, signaling a policy shift towards reviving growth after nearly two years of fighting inflation.

Shares in Union Bank of India, valued at $2.2 billion, recouped from initial losses to close 2.8 percent down at 206.80 rupees.

Earlier, Bank of Baroda, which flagged off earnings from state-run banks, said its net profit rose nearly 21 percent to 12.90 billion rupees in the December-quarter.

For detailed tables on quarterly earnings, see and

"We have seen a substantial improvement in net interest income, fee-based income," Chairman M.D. Mallya said.

Mallya expects the bank to maintain its net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, at about 3 percent for this fiscal year to end-March. Bank of Baroda said it expects 6.75 billion rupees of capital infusion from the federal government by March.

Shares in Bank of Baroda, valued at $6.2 billion, ended 1.35 percent lower at 788.80 rupees.

Bank of Baroda is seen as the top pick among the state-run banks due to better earnings and a stronger asset quality than its counterparts. At least 35 of the 45 analysts covering the stock has a 'buy' or a 'strong buy' rating on it, Thomson Reuters' starmine data showed.

It trades at 1.4 times its book value, cheaper than private-sector lenders Axis Bank that trades at 2.2 times, HDFC Bank at 4.4 times, and ICICI Bank at 1.8 times their book values.

Union Bank trades at 0.8 times its book value.

Larger rivals HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings this month and the market is keenly watching earnings from top lenders State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank will post December quarter results on Jan. 31, while SBI has not announced a date as yet.

($1 = 50.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; writing by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)