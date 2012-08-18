By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 18 India's finance minister urged
state-run banks to increase lending for consumer durables on
Saturday, saying this would help boost the manufacturing sector
which has been caught up in the slowdown of the economy.
"Consumers must be encouraged to buy consumer durables,"
Palaniappan Chidambaram said after a meeting with chairmen of
public-sector banks. "I think the point has been well taken by
the banks."
Industrial output in Asia's third largest economy contracted
for the third time in four months in June, dragged down by a
deep dip in manufacturing, as the economy faces its worst
slowdown in almost a decade.
Manufacturing, which constitutes about 76
percent of industrial production, shrank an annual 3.2 percent
in June from a year earlier.
"We advised the banks to focus on sectors which deserve
credit and which are crying for credit," Chidambaram said. "I
think it is important that consumption of durables is supported
to a great extent."
Government-owned lenders account for 70 percent of the market
in India but their lending decisions are not always driven by
commercial considerations.
Most banks have either maintained or reduced their base
lending rates only marginally despite a steeper-than-expected 50
basis point repo rate cut in April.
Chidambaram, who took up his third stint as finance minister
on July 31, has promised to revive the economic growth by taking
measures in collaboration with the central bank.
Bankers said the finance minister advised them to lower
interest rates on consumer durables that will help domestic
demand pick up and investment in the manufacturing sector.
"Yes, he advised the banks to consider reducing interest
rates for consumer durables," Pratip Chaudhuri, CMD of State
Bank of India, India's biggest lender, told reporters.
Chaudhuri said his bank had already reduced interest rates
from 11.75 percent to 10.75 percent on some consumer durables.
India's interest rates are among the highest in major
economies and the slowdown has renewed calls for the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) to lower them at a Sept. 17 policy meeting.
Car sales in India rose in an annual 6.7 percent in July,
below the industry estimates as high interest rates and a tax
rise stunted demand.
"Once we get the investment engine started, I think many of
our problems can be solved," the finance minister said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)