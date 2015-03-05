(Adds details in paragraph 5)
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, March 5 A new bank announced in India's
annual budget last week could boost loans and cut borrowing
costs for the country's cash-starved small businesses - tailors,
mechanics and phone booth operators who account for around a
fifth of the economy.
MUDRA bank - to be set up with $3.2 billion of capital to
help microfinancing firms to lend more - should help leverage up
firms which account for 40 percent of India's exports, just as
India tries to rekindle growth, lenders and entrepreneurs say.
India's small businesses employ more than 106 million
workers, according to government statistics, in a country that
brings a million new workers into the workforce every month.
Yet according to government estimates, only 4 percent of
57.7 million small business units in India have access to
institutional finance, leaving many to rely on informal lenders.
Industry experts estimate that demand for loans from the sector
outstrips supply by more than $80 billion.
There is little information available yet on the terms of
refinancing and loan rates, and who MUDRA may be able to help.
The creation of the new bank has made executives in microfinance
and non-bank finance companies optimistic, however, that the
funds to be made available through MUDRA will increase liquidity
and so lower their borrowing costs and in turn the burden on
borrowers. Microfinance and non-bank financing companies
currently charge interest rates of more than 20 percent, more
than twice banks' base rate, which they attribute to high cost
of funds.
"The big question mark was who would finance these
institutions who lend to this segment," said Anurag Agrawal,
chief executive at Intellecap, which has non-banking finance
units and is looking to enter small business lending.
Rating agency Crisil estimates that microfinance lenders
have loan assets totalling $5.6 billion. But they have had a
limited impact on small businesses as they primarily target
lending to individuals or groups of individuals among the poor.
Even for the microfinance institutions that would like to
lend more to businesses, rules cap the amount they can lend to a
single borrower at 50,000 rupees ($803), making them an unviable
option for many businesses.
"The micro and small enterprises have been starved of
credit," said Alok Prasad, chief executive of Microfinance
Institutions Network (MFIN), a regulatory body for the sector.
Loans between 50,000 rupees and a million rupees from formal
lenders are "almost completely unavailable", Prasad said.
Mumbai entrepreneur Vipul Vora chased more than a dozen
banks for two-and-a-half years before a lender agreed to give
him a 10-million-rupee ($161,708) loan to set up a plant to
produce jaggery, a traditional sweetener, in western India.
"It is absolutely difficult," said Vora, 55, who is starting
a new business after closing down an earlier venture five years
ago. "I must have printed about 25,000 pages (of paperwork)...
Some banks asked for eight times that amount as collateral."
Small businesses say mainstream banks often ask them for
excessive collateral.
Banks, particularly dominant state lenders who are already
under pressure over bad loans, have largely held back from
lending to a sector where debt repayment installments can often
be less than the cost of pursuing the payment.
($1=62.2400 Indian rupees)
