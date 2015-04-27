(Repeats story that ran on Friday afternoon, with no changes to
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, April 24 Indian banks could see their
lending-related costs rise by up to a fifth as a recent rule
change means they must make bigger provisions for restructured
debt, crimping their profits at a time when consumers and firms
are starting to borrow more.
This could make banks cautious about lending, hurting an
economy that is emerging from its weakest growth since the
1980s. The stricter provisioning norms may also affect the
recovery chances of troubled borrowers as more loans are
classified as bad instead of attempts to restructure them.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ended last month what it
called a period of "forbearance", dating back to the financial
crisis. During this time, problematic loans that were being
restructured required provisions amounting to only 5 percent of
their value, instead of 15 percent for the loans classified as
"bad".
"If an account needs to be restructured, then they would
have to provide for that as if it were a non-performing loan. So
the credit cost is going to go up," said Ananda Bhoumik, a
senior director at ratings agency India Ratings and Research.
Brokerage Macquarie estimates credit costs for the state-run
lenders, including State Bank of India and Punjab
National Bank, who dominate the Indian banking
landscape, will rise from 1.18 percent of their total loans in
the 2013/14 fiscal year to 1.3-1.4 percent through 2016/17.
The state-controlled banks not only have a higher percentage
of poor quality loans of their total loans than privately owned
banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, they
are also under-provisioned.
Macquarie expects gross non-performing loans for state-owned
banks to increase 40 to 50 basis points to 6.2 percent in the
current financial year as they won't have the flexibility to
classify loans as restructured.
NO REPRIEVE
After the 2008 financial crisis, the RBI had allowed banks
to treat restructured loans differently, in order to put
distressed projects back on track. But critics say banks have
been using the window to avoid classifying loans as bad.
Despite the central bank flagging the rule change well in
advance banks were hopeful of a reprieve until almost the last
minute.
As it started to become clear that the RBI was in no mood to
relent, banks rushed to take advantage of the lower provisions,
likely causing a spike in restructured loans in the March
quarter, analysts and bankers said.
Among the largest was Pipavav Defence and Offshore
Engineering's more than $1 billion debt, cleared for
restructuring just days before the window closed.
"The restructured portfolio will go up very substantially,"
said state-owned Andhra Bank's Chairman C.V.R.
Rajendran, referring to the fourth quarter as a "peak".
