* Bid to clear India's corporate bad debt hits hurdles
* Central bank wants arrears cleared or cleaned up quickly
* $110 bln of stressed corporate debt weighing on economy
* Bankers and RBI say too soon to dismiss scheme
By Devidutta Tripathy and Clara Ferreira-Marques
MUMBAI, Dec 9 A tool provided by India's central
bank to help lenders tackle bad debts is instead helping to
camouflage the scale of the problem, evidence of how the
country's banks will struggle to meet an ambitious clean-up
target in 16 months' time.
India's banks are grappling with more than $110 billion of
corporate stressed debt, a burden that is holding back fresh
loans and hampering a speedier economic recovery.
Hoping to press banks to acknowledge the size of bad debts
and tackle them, the Reserve Bank of India last week set a March
2017 goal, although it did not specify exactly what would have
to be achieved by that date.
Emphasising the challenge ahead for governor Raghuram Rajan
is the growing debate around the most high profile tool the RBI
has offered lenders to date - strategic debt restructuring
(SDR), a provision aimed at helping banks swap unpaid debt for
majority control.
Rajan has campaigned to get banks to classify debt
correctly, and to oust errant company owners. Commercial banks
say his team has been active, checking provisions and exactly
how loans are recorded and reported.
Yet while banks, including India's largest, have taken
advantage of the benefits of SDR, none have yet used it to
effectively tackle the underlying problems.
Crucially, SDR allows debt in the process to be classed as
"standard", without extra provisions or writedowns, for 18
months. But without other changes, that may create trouble down
the line, analysts warn.
"As banks through SDR are able to delay provisions on the
stressed SDR accounts by 18 months, it would result in bunched
up provisioning," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note, adding
this could add to banks' already elevated credit costs.
So far, since SDR was introduced in June, it has been
invoked by banks in nine cases, with at least one other due.
Most are steel, resources and infrastructure firms.
In total, according to brokerage Religare, known SDR debts
amount to some 641 billion rupees ($9.6 billion), or about 1
percent of all loans.
But none of these cases have seen banks swap debt for
equity, take control or significantly cut debt.
TAKING A HAIRCUT
The first SDR was invoked in July for Electrosteel Steels
, to tackle 106 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) of debt,
more than 11 times its market capitalisation.
But its lenders, including State Bank of India and
ICICI Bank, have yet to complete the swap or decide on
a new investors, although bankers say there are suitors.
According to Credit Suisse, private sector bank ICICI has
the largest proportion of SDR loans as a percentage of its
total, followed by state-run United Bank of India and
Canara Bank.
"We are unsure whether banks will benefit. This is just to
delay the recording in the NPAs (non-performing assets) at
present," said Priyanka Poddar, an analyst at Fitch Ratings'
Indian affiliate, India Ratings and Research.
A sharp drop in the share prices of the troubled firms at
the heart of the SDR provision also spells trouble for the plan
to use a swap to turn all debt into equity in one fell swoop.
For these firms, even swapping debt for a majority stake
will barely dent the arrears, as most have debts between 15 and
20 times the size of their market capitalisation.
For example, Monnet Ispat, a manufacturer of sponge iron,
steel and ferroalloys, should see banks take control by swapping
just 3 percent of its more than 118 billion rupees of debt for
equity.
But bankers say the efforts may not be in vain and the
process has a timeframe, making any bid to hide bad debts with
SDR a short-lived one.
"We may fail, though I'm not saying that we will. But it is
not that we are trying to avoid NPA," said one senior banker at
a state-run bank involved in SDR.
He said banks were facing hitches including resistance from
shareholders and difficulty agreeing on a debt haircut.
RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said on Tuesday the central
bank would look into the use of the tool, but cautioned the
market against writing it off too soon.
"It is work in progress," he told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by
Mike Collett-White)