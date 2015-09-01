MUMBAI, Sept 1 India's central bank has asked
banks to calculate their base lending rates on the basis of the
marginal cost of funds instead of the current practice of
average cost and to implement the new rules by April 1, 2016.
The Reserve Bank of India wants banks' lending rates to be
sensitive to policy rates, it said in a circular on draft base
rate guidelines on Tuesday.
Indian banks have been reluctant to lower their base lending
rates, citing high cost of funds, despite the three policy rate
cuts by the RBI.
The RBI also urged banks to move to external financial
benchmarks for pricing their deposits and loans in the medium
term. For the full release, please see:
bit.ly/1LQJ74Q
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)