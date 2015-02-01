(Repeating from Friday with no changes to text)
By Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI Jan 30 Only three of India's 45
commercial banks have cut base lending rates since the Reserve
Bank of India's surprise easing this month, hurting the
government's drive to lift business investment.
Bank executives insist they cannot lower loan rates despite
the official rate cut because cash conditions are tight, and
money markets are little changed since the cut, but RBI insiders
see that as more an excuse to protect profit margins.
The failure to pass on the Jan. 15 rate cut to businesses
and consumers has both diluted the impact of monetary policy and
weakened the push by the government to quickly unlock more
credit and spur investments as the economy struggles to recover
from its slowest growth rates since the 1980s.
"We are already providing liquidity higher than what the
banking system requires. We do not plan to increase that
amount," said a senior policymaker with knowledge of the RBI's
cash management strategy.
"Banks need to manage their assets and liabilities more
efficiently," he added.
Bankers say the average funds the RBI provides the market
has been steady at around 1 trillion rupees ($16.2 billion)
a day since the repurchase (repo) rate was
cut by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent.
The RBI manages the amount of liquidity in the market to aid
transmission of its rate decisions. The next scheduled policy
review is on Tuesday, but analysts do not expect it to ease
again at least until after the federal budget at the end of
February.
"If RBI provided slightly more liquidity than what it is
providing now, it will force banks to cut their base lending
rates," said C. V. R. Rajendran, chairman and managing director
at state-run Andhra Bank.
The rate cut has had little impact in financial markets,
suggesting a blockage in policy transmission.
The interbank overnight cash rate, a key measure
of cash conditions that tends to track the repo rate, has
remained around 8 percent despite the rate cut.
Furthermore, 3-month wholesale deposit rates
have held near 8.50 percent and the one-year wholesale deposit
rate has risen 10 basis points to 8.60 percent.
Analysts say the RBI will eventually have to inject more
funds, although may not as much as lenders want, if it
continues easing monetary policy.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch believes the RBI will need to
inject around $49 billion in new money to the banking system
during 2015/16 (April-March) if lenders are to lower lending
rates enough to meet the brokerage's projections for a recovery
in credit growth to 17.5 percent in the next fiscal year.
Credit grew at an annual rate of 10.7 percent in early
January, near decade lows, and the government of Narendra Modi's
government has been seeking lower interest rates to help spark a
revival in lending to business.
Earlier this month, the RBI mandated that lenders change the
methodology used to compute the base rate, or the minimum
lending rate, in a bid to spur more lending.
Banks continue to suffer from deteriorating asset quality,
which is pressuring earnings. Bank of Baroda,India's
second-biggest lender by assets, on Friday posted a 69 percent
fall in quarterly profit due to higher provisions for bad loans
and a surge in tax expenses.
An executive at a state-run bank acknowledged profit was a
factor in the reluctance to lower lending rates but said
liquidity was a bigger issue.
"There is a lot of micro-management of liquidity by RBI.
Banks are taking their own time to cut lending rates because we
are still not sure about RBI's liquidity policy," he said.
"Typically banks are faster in raising lending rates than
cutting to enjoy fat interest margins."
($1 = 61.7358 Indian rupees)
