MUMBAI, Sept 16 India's central bank has
selected 10 companies to set up small finance banks aimed at
giving loans to those who struggle to get finance from
traditional banks, including farmers and small businesses, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Au Financiers (India) Ltd, Capital Local Area Bank Ltd,
Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd were among the 10 companies
who were given "in-principle" approvals for small finance bank
permits, the RBI said. bit.ly/1NwOCEU
Existing non-bank finance companies, local area banks and
micro-finance institutions were eligible to apply for the small
finance bank permits.
