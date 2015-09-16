(Adds details, context)
* Micro lenders among those selected for small finance bank
permit
* Small finance banks to give loans to small businesses,
farmers
MUMBAI, Sept 16 India's central bank said on
Wednesday it has selected 10 financial institutions to set up
separate small banks to lend to small businesses and farmers,
who typically struggle to get funding from traditional lenders.
Private-equity backed Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd and
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd were among the 10 granted
approval to seek one of the niche small finance bank licences.
Most of the others were microfinance companies that already make
small loans to businesses and farmers.
Nearly half the population of India, Asia's third-largest
economy, did not have a bank account before a government
programme led to millions of new accounts this year.
More than 100 million people in the country work at small
businesses but only about 4 percent of small businesses have
access to institutional finance.
Setting up small banks will enable microfinance firms to
increase their loan ticket size although they must ensure that
half of their loan book constitutes loans of not more than 2.5
million rupees ($37,700).
Existing non-bank finance companies, local area banks and
micro-finance institutions were eligible to apply for the
permits and 72 submitted applications.
The winners will in future be able to become fully fledged
banks depending on their performance and if they comply with
rules for banks, the RBI has said, although the transition will
not be automatic.
Janalakshmi's investors include Morgan Stanley Private
Equity Asia and TPG, while Sequoia Capital and the World Bank
arm IFC are investors in Ujjivan.
The other institutions selected for small bank permits
included Au Financiers (India) Ltd, Capital Local Area Bank Ltd
and Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd.
In a separate process, last month, the RBI had named 11
companies to set up payments banks that can take deposits and
remittances but cannot lend. Big telecom carriers and Reliance
Industries, controlled by India's richest man, were
among those selected for the payments bank permits.
($1 = 66.3234 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Susan Fenton)