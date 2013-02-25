MUMBAI Feb 25 Indian financial services stocks
such as Religare Enterprises and M&M Financial
Services rose on Monday on hopes the companies would
win bank licences, after the central bank unveiled new rules for
applicants late on Friday.
While bank hopefuls covet low-cost retail deposits and fee
opportunities, some analysts warned it would not be an easy ride
for new entrants in the sector due to competition, the high cost
of meeting regulatory and technology requirements and stiffer
provisioning requirements.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced rules
that would allow any type of company to apply for a banking
licence, paving the way for India's first new banks since the
formation of Yes Bank in 2004.
While dozens of companies are expected to apply for licences
by the July 1 deadline, the Reserve Bank of India is expected to
be very selective, with many observers expecting it to cap the
number at around five.
"Given the banking penetration is low in India, it's a
promising industry for growth but it's also a very challenging
business," said J. Venkatesan, a fund manager with Sundaram
Mutual Fund.
"They need to do a lot of homework," he said, referring to
the potential applicants. "The applicants would be many, but the
ultimate winners would be a few."
Shares of the companies that have said they are keen to
apply soared, while the broader Mumbai market fell.
Religare rose as much as 12 percent, M&M Financial was up
4.5 percent, L&T Finance rose 5 percent and
billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital gained as
much as 3 percent.
"The trade only works from now till the announcement of the
bank licences. Once the licences are announced there is no money
to be made," said Saurabh Mukherjea, head of equities at Ambit
Capital in Mumbai, referring to the surge in the stocks.
Espirito Santo Securities advised investors to "tread with
caution" as, the brokerage said, it would take a lot of time
before the new banks would be able to leverage the benefits of a
banking licence.
With the central bank saying that the new banks would have
to start fulfilling so-called priority sector lending
requirements from the start, profitability is expected to fall
significantly in the initial years of operations, it said.
Typically, priority sector lending includes small loans to
farmers for agriculture and related activities, loans to micro
and small enterprises, and to low income groups.
There could be a re-rating of potential winners on long-term
growth potential in the country's banking sector, but the new
players will take at least four to five years to make a real
difference in market share, JPMorgan said in a report.
"We still remain quite interested in applying for a banking
licence for the kind of bank we want to create, which is to
serve the low-income families and small businesses and
shopkeepers and truck drivers," said Arun Duggal, chairman of
Shriram Capital.
The Indian banking sector could see cut-throat competition
as some applicants have deep pockets and the ability to disrupt
the landscape, Goldman Sachs said in a report.
In the short-to-medium-term, this may lead to acquisitions
of established banks if the RBI permits, which could drive up
valuations for existing players, Goldman Sachs wrote.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)