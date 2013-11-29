MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian bank loans rose 15.5 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Nov. 15, while deposits grew 15.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 89.40 billion rupees ($1.43 billion) to 56.50 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 15.

Non-food credit fell 79.5 billion rupees to 55.48 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 9.9 billion rupees to 1.02 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 354.2 billion rupees to 73.90 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Nov. 15. ($1 = 62.4000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)