MUMBAI Aug 9 Indian bank loans rose 14.9 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to July 26, while deposits were up 13.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 68.6 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) to 54.05 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 26.

Non-food credit rose 194 billion rupees to 53.04 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 125.4 billion rupees to 1.01 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 69.8 billion rupees to 70.87 trillion rupees in the two weeks to July 26. ($1 = 60.87 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)