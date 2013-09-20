MUMBAI, Sept 20 Indian bank loans rose 18.2 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Sept. 6, while deposits were up 13.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 837.7 billion rupees ($13.47 billion) to 56.13 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 6.

Non-food credit rose 846.5 billion rupees to 55.12 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 8.8 billion rupees to 1.01 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 607 billion rupees to 71.74 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 6. ($1 = 62.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)