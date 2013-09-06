MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian bank loans rose 17.1 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Aug. 23, while deposits were up 13.0 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 204.1 billion rupees ($3.1 billion) to 55.29 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 23.

Non-food credit fell 61.2 billion rupees to 1.02 trillion rupees, while food credit advanced 265.4 billion rupees to 54.27 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 93.3 billion rupees to 71.13 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Aug. 23. ($1 = 65.3 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)