MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian bank loans rose 17.9 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Sept. 20, while deposits grew 14.1 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 39.3 billion rupees ($637.99 million) to 56.17 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 20.

Non-food credit rose 62 billion rupees to 55.18 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 22.8 billion rupees to 991.5 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 26.3 billion rupees to 71.76 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Sept. 20. ($1 = 61.6 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)