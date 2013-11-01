MUMBAI Nov 1 Indian bank loans rose 16.6 percent from a year earlier in the two weeks to Oct. 18, while deposits grew 14.4 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell 519.3 billion rupees ($8.45 billion) to 56.15 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 18.

Non-food credit fell 452.7 billion rupees to 55.22 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 66.6 billion rupees to 925.5 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 558.7 billion rupees to 73.06 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Oct. 18. ($1 = 61.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)