By Swati Pandey and Aditi Shah
| MUMBAI, June 20
Lenders to India's Hotel Leela
, a 5-star chain that is more than two months behind in
payments on $700 million of debt, are likely to bite the bullet
and amend the loan terms rather than declare it in default, say
bankers involved in the talks.
Restructuring corporate loans - allowing banks to dilute
payment terms without classifying loans as bad - is on the rise
in Asia's third-largest economy, providing a lifeline to
borrowers struggling in a sharp economic slowdown, but piling
more stress on bank balance sheets.
Hidden weaknesses in bank balance sheets are a greater risk
as Indian banks' reserve coverage ratio - the buffer a bank has
to set off against loan losses - is among the lowest in Asia.
Officially, 3 percent of loans in India are bad. Including
restructured or "impaired" loans, for which banks don't have to
set aside heavy provisions in case of default, the figure is
about 7 percent, according to analysts.
The reality is worse, say some bankers and industry experts,
who say many loans are restructured outside official channels,
with some banks and borrowers taking advantage of
harder-to-track "evergreening" of loans to avoid declaring
default. Under evergreening, banks provide additional loans to
stressed borrowers, often indirectly, to enable them to repay
existing loans. That can keep a loan from going sour, but it
ratchets up a bank's exposure to a troubled credit.
It's estimated that at least a tenth of loans to the real
estate sector - where restructuring rules are stringent - are
stressed, as against the 3-4 percent cited by banks, said Amit
Goenka, head of capital markets at UK-based Knight Frank.
"There's a certain amount of under-reporting arising out of
evergreening of loans, which can never be precisely derived,"
said A.S.V. Krishnan, banking analyst at Mumbai brokerage Ambit
Capital.
Lenders are also staring at the prospect of more bad loans
as the economy shudders. Standard & Poor's has warned that India
could become the first of the so-called BRIC economies to lose
its investment-grade status on slowing growth and political
roadblocks to economic policymaking.
In the year to end-March, Indian banks sought to restructure
a record $12 billion in corporate loans through the Corporate
Debt Restructuring Cell (CDR), a central bank-approved
consortium of lenders - an increase of 156 percent on the year
before. And that excludes billions of dollars in
loans restructured outside the official channel, including $4
billion of Air India debt and about $5.5 billion of
loans at loss-making state electricity boards.
"Going to CDR has almost become fashionable these days.
Borrowers are exploiting the CDR mechanism without exhausting
other genuine avenues of redressing their problems around
over-leverage," Ambit's Krishnan said.
The recent surge in loan restructuring may just be putting
off the inevitable, though. Ratings agency CRISIL expects new
loan restructuring over fiscal year 2012 and 2013 to hit $36
billion, and analysts warn that 25-50 percent of such loans are
likely to turn bad and hit banks' profitability. Fresh
restructuring of loans in the year to March 2011 was negligible.
"Restructuring helps the company sometimes, but if you step
back and see it leads to 'evergreening' of loans which can cause
problems going forward," said Vikram Bajaj, director at
Renaissance Capital Advisors, which advises companies on debt
restructuring. "Basically, what you're doing is taking a call
that the borrower may come out of the situation and you're
giving him more money, but the odds, in most cases, are against
it. Kingfisher Airlines is the biggest example of that."
In the best-known recent example of a restructured loan
turning sour, liquor baron Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines
defaulted to most banks on a $1.4 billion loan.
PERILOUS PRACTICE
Bankers defend the practice of restructuring loans, which
typically entails extending tenure on the loan, easing interest
rates or even converting debt into equity.
"Actively restructuring loans has helped us in controlling
slippage," said Pratip Chaudhuri, chairman of State Bank of
India, the country's biggest lender. "We have to live
with high restructurings now and look for recoveries tomorrow."
The problem is that many such loans are never recovered and
turn non-performing, adding to the challenge of collecting on
bad loans in a country where there is no bankruptcy law - the
absence of which makes banks more inclined to help borrowers
rather than declare a loan to be in default and receive nothing.
At SBI, 43 percent of loans restructured in the year to
March 2010 were declared non-performing within two years, said
Soundara Kumar, a deputy managing director at the bank.
Central Bank of India, a mid-sized state lender,
learned the hard way how quickly a restructured loan can go bad.
In November, it agreed to restructure an $80 million loan to
steelmaker Electrotherm, which was having difficulty
with an order for a client in Tanzania.
Within months of giving a breather to a long-time customer,
Central Bank downgraded the loan to non-performing, and was the
only listed bank to report a net loss for the March quarter.
"They weren't able to execute the order. So they asked us to
restructure the loan, and, in the March quarter, the account
slipped. It happened very quickly," said a senior executive at
Central Bank of India, who did not want to be identified.
Another state-run lender, UCO Bank, ended its ties
with Electrotherm when the steelmaker failed to make timely
payments even when it was able to, a bank official told Reuters.
"Electrotherm did not pay us the dues even when they had the
liquidity and were still making profits," said UCO Bank Chairman
Arun Kaul. UCO has classified the account as non performing and
is in the process of recovering the loan, he said.
Electrotherm's investor relations officers could not be
reached for a comment for this article.
In another case, lenders including SBI, Power Finance Corp
and Rural Electrification Corp restructured
loans to a hydropower project, which was mired in environmental
clearances. The account turned bad within two years of being
restructured, said a senior bank executive involved with the
loan.
Morgan Stanley expects "impaired loans" - bad and
restructured loans put together - for all Indian banks to double
to 10 percent of total debt within 18 months.
Although the Reserve Bank of India is concerned about banks'
rising bad loans, it does not see a risk due to aggressive debt
restructuring. "I believe banks are doing it with understanding,
with discretion," said RBI Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty. "If
they are not doing, we need to pull them up."
EVERGREENING
While restructuring is allowed by the central bank, the
murkier "evergreening" of loans is frowned upon. Several bankers
said it is widespread, but declined to give details.
The practice is said to be particularly common in commercial
real estate, where tougher restructuring guidelines require
banks to classify a loan as non-performing and set aside more
funds as provisions - effectively removing any official middle
ground between a performing loan and a default.
"Banks have been working actively to avoid such provisioning
and classification," said Knight Frank's Goenka. "Real estate
provisioning is seen adversely by the regulator and pushes up
the cost of lending. This may have led to some evergreening-like
measures within the financial institutions."
Hotel Leela, which borrowed heavily for projects in Delhi
and Chennai and recently sold a property to raise money, is
seeking additional bank loans to pay its debt, said two sources
directly involved in the restructuring.
One of its lenders, Syndicate Bank, wants Leela's
controlling shareholder to put in another 3-4 billion rupees in
equity from the sale of a hotel in the southern state of Kerala
before it agrees to restructure the loan, a stance most of its
lenders support, said an executive at another bank who has loans
to Leela and is involved in the discussions.
Hotel Leela Vice Chairman Vivek Nair did not respond to
several calls from Reuters seeking comment for this article.
"Leela is asking for about 600 crore more (6 billion rupees)
($107 million). Banks aren't willing to give as they want this
to pay off some debt. That's evergreening. Banks want promoters
to get more contribution, equity upfront," said another lender,
who asked not to be named given the sensitivity of the matter.
($1 = 55.9950 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Ian Geoghegan)