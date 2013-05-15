MUMBAI May 15 Indian banks' deposits and advances marginally rose 0.66 percent and 0.96 percent respectively in the two weeks to May 3, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

As of May 3, deposits stood at 68.84 trillion rupees ($1.26 trillion), while advances were at 53.41 trillion rupees.

On a year-on-year basis, deposits were up 13.49 percent and advances grew 14.96 percent.

($1 = 54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)