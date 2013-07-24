MUMBAI, July 24 Indian banks' deposits and advances fell in the two weeks to July 12, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

Advances declined 0.3 percent in the two weeks to 53.98 trillion rupees, while deposits fell 0.1 percent to 70.80 trillion rupees, the central bank said in a statement.

On a yearly basis, deposits grew 13.7 percent, while credit rose 14.2 percent, the central bank said. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)