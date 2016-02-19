An employee poses with the bundles of rupees inside a bank in Agartala, the capital of Tripura August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Indian banks' loans rose 11.5 percent in the two weeks to Feb. 5 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 630.90 billion rupees ($9.21 billion) to 71.53 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 5. Non-food credit rose 565.80 billion rupees to 70.45 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 65.10 billion rupees to 1.09 trillion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 912.60 billion rupees to 93.61 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 5.

($1 = 68.5350 Indian rupees)

($1 = 68.5350 Indian rupees)

