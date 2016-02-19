Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
Indian banks' loans rose 11.5 percent in the two weeks to Feb. 5 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11.3 percent, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose 630.90 billion rupees ($9.21 billion) to 71.53 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 5. Non-food credit rose 565.80 billion rupees to 70.45 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 65.10 billion rupees to 1.09 trillion rupees.
Bank deposits rose 912.60 billion rupees to 93.61 trillion rupees in the two weeks to Feb. 5.
Source text: (here)
($1 = 68.5350 Indian rupees)
((India Headline News Team; +91 80 6749 1310))
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.