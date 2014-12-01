(Repeats story that ran late on Friday, with no changes to
* New players, need for stronger balance sheet to fuel M&A
* State banks own 80 percent of India banking business
* Tight regulation could act as hurdle in sector
consolidation
By Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Nov 28 India is set for more banking
acquisitions after a record $2.4 billion takeover last week
ended four years of a deals drought, as lenders fight for market
share and wider reach amid looming competition from a new breed
of players.
A banking sector consolidation should support an expected
recovery in Asia's third-largest economy through creation of
stronger lenders that will control the growth of bad loans and
make credit availability easier.
Any deals, though, will be subject to close regulatory
scrutiny and may face other hurdles, meaning they are expected
at a steady clip rather than in a torrent.
"Deals will happen in the banking sector, but relatively
fewer compared to mergers in other non-regulated sectors," said
Sanjay Doshi, a partner at consultancy KPMG, referring to
segments such as industrials and consumer where there is no
sector-specific regulator.
The Indian banking sector is fragmented, with 46 commercial
banks jostling for business with dozens of foreign banks as well
as rural and co-operative lenders. State banks control 80
percent of the market, leaving relatively small shares for
private rivals.
The state-run banks are unlikely to be part of any takeovers
involving private sector rivals as the government has not been
keen to bless such transactions. But the private sector, which
accounts for nearly half the total number of commercial banks,
could see deal activity.
New private players were earlier this year allowed to enter
the sector for the first time in a decade, and the central bank
plans to grant more bank licences. As a result, some large
conglomerates are expected to jump in the fray.
With the incumbents keen to fortify themselves against the
new competition and as the new players try to scale-up quickly,
takeovers are clearly on the cards, say financial industry
executives.
Among the conglomerates, the Aditya Birla group and
billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital are keen on
the banking sector and will be eyeing deals to expand quickly
after they get permits, say investment bankers. The central
bank's stance on allowing conglomerates into banking is unclear.
Some of the bigger private sector players - No. 3 private
sector lender Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and
Yes Bank - are also potential acquirers, dealmakers
say.
Axis, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Reliance and Birla Group did not
respond to requests for comment.
Targets include smaller banks that are localised, but with a
high number of urban branches, like western India's DCB Bank
and Karnataka Bank, investment bankers said.
DCB's Chief Executive Murali Natrajan said the bank had no
plan to merge with any bank, adding they aimed to double the
balance sheet size in 36-42 months. Karnataka Bank did not
respond to a request for comment.
Kotak Mahindra Bank agreed last week to buy ING
Vysya in India's biggest bank deal.
HURDLES
The central bank is also facilitating the setting up of
'payments banks', which take deposits and facilitate
transactions but do not lend, and which could eat into the
banks' margins.
While the economic rationale for the deals is growing, they
face practical hurdles. Pricing of deals is one such. Many
founders of small banks see their licenses as prized assets for
which they will demand a high price, even though most private
sector banks are already trading at significant premiums to
their book values.
Bank employee unions also can pose problems, if they fear
major job losses in a takeover.
"The banking sector needs consolidation, but ...
consolidation will move at a moderate pace in India in the near
to medium term," said the head of M&A for India at a large
European bank in Mumbai.
